Westminster Blue Jay Softball Defeat Tigers In Extra Inning, Fall To Titans

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster Blue Jays split their games today at the Grinnell College Invitational. They are now 1-1 in the tournament play and 6-4 overall.

The Blue Jays took on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans at 12:00 p.m. to start the day. Lori Jones doubled down the left field line and then scored, putting the Blue Jays in front 1-0 in the bottom of the first. The lead was short lived, as UW-Oshkosh grabbed five runs in the top of the second. The Blue Jays were able to grab three hits and two more runs in the bottom of the second, closing the gap to 5-3. Jones RBI doubled and Emily Kesel RBI singled to score the two runs. The third and fourth innings were scoreless, but the Titans were able to grab a run in the top of the fifth and four more in the sixth giving them a 10-3 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Brittany Lee grounded out to second, but scored Kenna Cornelson. The Blue Jays were not able to score more, ending the game with a 10-4 loss. The Blue Jays had eight hits, with three players have two each. Jones led the Blue Jays, going 2 for 2 from the plate, scoring twice and grabbing a RBI. Pitcher Sarah Schneider (2-3) was credited with the loss.

The Blue Jays then faced the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers at 4:00 p.m. The first three and a half innings were scoreless, and junior Rai'an Harris was the only player to grab a hit (double) in that time. In the bottom of the fourth, the Blue Jays' bats caught fire. Lee and Shelby Meyer were able to score on an error by left field, giving them a 2-0 lead. Jones then stepped up to the plate and cracked a homerun over left field, scoring herself and senior Talisha Washington. The Blue Jays held the 4-0 lead until the Tigers scored four runs in the top of the sixth and seventh, tying the game a 4. The Blue Jays were able to get one hit in the bottom of the seventh, but could not score, so the game headed into extra innings. Harris placed down a bunt to start off the inning, moving Molly Adler to third. Senior Morgan Shipley came up to the plate and hit a RBI single to second base, scoring Adler and winning the game 5-4. The Tigers led the Blue Jays 9-7 in hits, but the Tigers committed three errors. Jones led the Blue Jays in game two also, going 2 for 3 from the plate, scoring once and grabbing two RBIs.

The Blue Jays head into action at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, facing Grinnell College. Grinnell is currently 0-2 in tournament play. To see more about the tournament or watch the games live, visit http://pioneers.grinnell.edu/sports/2013/4/3/SB_0403131559.aspx.