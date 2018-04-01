Westminster Blue Jays Fall in Final Minute

LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Westminster Blue Jays resorted to fouling in the final seconds of the game, giving the Spalding Golden Eagles the advantage. The Blue Jays were not able to take hold of the game, losing 66-68 and breaking their eight game win streak.

The Blue Jays grabbed the quick 5-0 lead of the game, and kept a steady lead throughout the first half. With 1:59 left in the half, the Golden Eagle's hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 24.

The Blue Jays fought to keep the lead, but the Golden Eagle's grabbed the 28-26 lead with just six seconds left to head into halftime.

The Blue Jays came out of halftime and a jump shot from Taylor Allen tied the game up 30-30. They could not grab ahold of the lead, and the Golden Eagles slowly pulled ahead. With 13:49 left to go in the game, the Blue Jays were down by eight points (34-42).

The Blue Jays rallied back and within three minutes, and a layup from Joe Prophet, they were down by three. They kept battling and with 5:52 on the clock they grabbed their first lead of the second half (55-54). The Blue Jays kept the lead until the Golden Eagles hit a three with just over a minute of play left (61-62).

Joe James hit a layup to grab the lead back, but the Golden Eagles went on a 6-0 run, going 4-4 on their free throws, to leave only five seconds on the clock. James hit a three at the buzzer, but it did not give them enough. They lost 66-68.

The Blue Jays went 14-15 on free throws and went 37% from the field. Prophet led the Blue Jays with 21 points, followed by James and Robbie Burroughs with 13 points. Prophet and Allen grabbed five rebounds and James grabbed five steals.

The Blue Jays come home for their final conference match up against Principia College on Tuesday, February 19th. Four seniors will be honored as the Blue Jays celebrate senior night.