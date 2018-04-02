Westminster Blue Jays Fall in SLIAC Semifinal Game

LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Westminster College Blue Jays leave Louisville disappointed after falling to the Eureka Red Devils 72-77 Friday evening in the 2013 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Tournament Semifinal game.

The Blue Jays finish their season with an outstanding 19-7 record.

The Blue Jays put the first numbers on the board, but the Red Devils were quick to score. The game was back and forth for the first four minutes, but a good jumper from Eureka's game high scorer, Mark Lessen, gave the Red Devils the lead.

A three-pointer by Skylar Tolson took the lead back, but the Blue Jays were not able to hold it for long.

With 6:20 on the clock, Joe Prophet went for the dunk and tied the game up at 20.

The game was tied up three more times and the lead changed five more times before the Blue Jays headed into halftime down by only one point, 33-34.

The game continued to be a close one at the start of the second half. The Blue Jays grabbed the lead twice more before the Red Devils struck back with a 7-0 run with 13:41 left in play (42-50).

A three-pointer by Verdis Lee brought the Blue Jays within two points with 8:40 left on the clock, but the Red Devils retaliated with a 12-0 run to give the Blue Jays their largest deficit of the game, 14 points.

The Blue Jays slowly chipped at the lead, and in the final minute drained three layups to lessen the Red Devil's lead. Joe James hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, but it was not enough to defeat the Red Devils, and the Blue Jays lost 72-77.

The Blue Jays shot 39 percent from the field, but could not stop the Red Devil's 50 percent. Lee led the Blue Jays with 21 points, followed by James and Prophet with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Taylor Allen grabbed 10 rebounds and James grabbed eight. Prophet had four steals.

Tolson finished the season with 1,121 points, rounding in 13th place in Westminster's 1,000 point club. He now holds the three-point career record with 237 career three-pointers.