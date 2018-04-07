Westminster Celebrates the Life of John Marshall

FULTON - Westminster College celebrated the life of John 'Jack' Marshall Saturday, the man known as "Mr. Westminster." Marshall played a key role in making the college what it is today. He died of cancer in November 2011.

Family and friends of Marshall came together to remember his achievements, which span four decades at the school. Marshall is responsible for making Westminster a co-educational institution and organizing visits from world leaders such as Gorbachev and Reagan. He also started a scholarship in his name for students at Westminster.