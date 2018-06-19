Westminster College Baseball Ends Trip With Loss

The Westminster College Blue Jays end their spring break trip with a 3-1 loss to St. Lawrence College. The Blue Jays head home with a 3-3 overall record from Florida.

The St. Lawrence Saints put the first numbers on the board, scoring off a single to left field in the top of the first. Justin Whitaker tied the game up off a single from Tyler Branesky in the bottom of the second. The Saints had a strong fourth inning, grabbing two more runs. The Blue Jays had two players on first and second with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Tim Chambliss lined into a double play to end the game.

Whitaker went 2 for 3 at the plate, scoring the Blue Jays sole run. Branesky went 2 for 4 at the plate with the Blue Jays' lone RBI.

Tyler Ten Eyck pitched seven innings and was credited with the loss. The Blue Jays head back into action Tuesday, March 19, to host Missouri Valley in their home opener at 5:00 p.m.