Westminster College Grad Receives Nation's Highest Science Award

AP-MO--Science Award Westminster College grad receives nation's highest science award WASHINGTON (AP) -- Transplant pioneer and Westminster College graduate Thomas Starzl has been awarded the National Medal of Science, the nation's highest award for scientific research. President Bush honored Starzl and 15 others today for achievements in science and technology during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. Starzl graduated from Westminster -- located in Fulton, Missouri -- in 1947. Known as the "father of transplantation," Starzl performed the world's first liver transplant in 1963 while working at the University of Colorado. The 79-year-old Starzl now serves as a professor at the University of Pittsburgh's school of medicine and director emeritus of the school's Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-13-06 1542EST