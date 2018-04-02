Westminster College President Named To NCAA Presidents' Council

Westminster College President Dr. George B. Forsythe was named to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Presidents' Council on Jan. 20.



"I am honored to assume a leadership role in an organization that plays such a significant role in the lives of so many of our Westminster students," President Forsythe said. "Our student-athletes compete fiercely because they are so passionate about their sport, yet they bring that same passion and discipline to their studies, making them some of our most outstanding students."



The Presidents' Council provides leadership for the NCAA organization. Athletics administrative professionals, faculty athletic representatives and student-athlete representatives compose an extensive committee structure that examines issues and makes legislative and policy recommendations to the council.



President Forsythe will serve a four-year term. Presidents from eighteen of the different conferences represented in Division III serve on the ouncil.



President Forsythe has devoted his professional life to the fields of education and leadership training. He came to Westminster College in Fulton as Dean of Faculty in 2005 as a retired Brigadier General in the U.S. Army after 35 years of commissioned service at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He was appointed 20th President of Westminster in 2008. During his Presidency, this private undergraduate liberal arts college has been transformed into a global leadership community nationally ranked for its diversity.



Founded more than 100 years ago as a way to protect student athletes, the NCAA is a member association composed mostly of higher education institutions that emphasizes both athletics and academic excellence. The NCAA administers 89 national championships in 23 sports. In addition, the Association administers regulations that govern recruiting, eligibility, financial aid and benefits among other things. The NCAA also establishes rules of play for most sports.

