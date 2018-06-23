Westminster College to go Smoke-Free Thursday

The process to make the college smoke-free started in 2006, and has incrementally increased in intensity to this point. Last year, Westminster's campus had 15 designated smoking areas, but on Thursday those will be eliminated.

"It's going to make our Westminster community healthier for everyone," said Rob Crouse, Director of College Relations.

Westminster will join 390 other schools around the country that have already cleared the smoke from their campuses. To support the policy, the college has made smoking cessation programs available to students, faculty, and staff.

"I smoked for decades and it led to heart problems for me," said Crouse. "The physician finally told me I could continue smoking and not be here, or I could quit. And since that day, I have not touched another cigarette."

But the transition to a smoke-free campus has not been easy.

"There has been some resistance, but I think the vast majority of people are supportive of the policy," said Dean of Students Bob Hansen.

The non-smoking campus includes the areas between Jefferson Street and Hackberry Street, and between West 8th Street and West 4th Street.

Students can still smoke in their own vehicles.