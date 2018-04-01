Westminster College to Host Global Sports Symposium

By: The Associated Press

FULTON (AP) - Former Olympic athletes will join sports scholars this week at a global sports symposium at Westminster College in Fulton.

The two-day event begins Tuesday and includes appearances by ESPN broadcast executives, scholars who study baseball's Negro Leagues and two-time Olympic shot putter Christian Cantwell, the 2009 world champion and a former University of Missouri athlete. The school's Churchill Institute is the program sponsor.

The program is designed as a brief but immersive learning experience for the entire campus community. Events are open to the public.