Westminster Lady Blue Jays Advance to 3-0 in SLIAC

FULTON, MO -- After ten lead changes and a nail biting last minute of the game, the Westminster Lady Blue Jays pulled out a conference win against the Spalding University Golden Eagles Saturday afternoon. The win brings the Lady Blue Jays overall record to 4-8 and their SLIAC record to 3-0.

The Blue Jays put the first numbers on the board, but the Golden Eagles were quick to tie the game up. The Blue Jays held the lead for most of the half, but the Golden Eagles took the lead with 1:07 left in the half. A layup by senior Hannah Kloster grabbed the lead back, and the Blue Jays headed into halftime up 39-37.

The Blue Jays took a six point lead just a minute into the game, but the Golden Eagles fought to take the lead with 13:12 left in the game. A layup by senior Kenna Cornelson took the lead back, and the Golden Eagles were not able to take the lead again. The Golden Eagles tied the game up twice, but the Blue Jays pushed forward and clinched the lead with 0:05 on the clock with a pair of good free throws by Leigh Ann Lutz. The Blue Jays won 67-62.

The Blue Jays shot 40% from the field and 44% from beyond the ark. Lutz led the Blue Jays with 14 points, making 5 of her 6 free throws. Kloster drained 13 points and kicked in 4 assists. Talisha Washington and Laci Luff grabbed 7 rebounds apiece.

The Blue Jays head to Eureka College Thursday, January 10 for another SLIAC matchup at 6:00 p.m.