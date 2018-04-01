Westminster Linebacker Earns Spot in Senior Classic

FULTON, MO -- After his 2012 senior season, Westminster's football linebacker Gus Lyles has earned a spot on the South team in the 4th Annual D3 Senior Classic. The All-Star Game brings the best of the Division 3 North schools to face the best players of the South schools to represent the 238 D-III football programs.

The game will take place Friday, Dec. 7th at 7:00 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia, the site of the 2012 NCAA D3 National Championship. Lyles will be wearing number 50 for the South squad.

Lyles was named to the D3 Senior Classic Preseason All-American Second Team Defense prior to the 2012 season starting. In this past season, he led the Blue Jays with 54.5 tackles and averaged 4 solo tackles per game. Lyles has played every game since becoming a Blue Jay in 2009. He earned a spot on the All-UMAC First Team Defense for the second straight year and was named All-UMAC Second Team Defense in 2009.

Lyles says "I am thankful that God has blessed me with the talents I have, and I cannot wait to play the game". Lyles thanks his coaches that have helped him along the way.

Lyles not only excels on the field, but off the field as well. Lyles is a solid student at Westminster, participating in the dual-degree engineering program. He will receive his Bachelor's Degree in Bio-Chemistry and Engineering in May 2013. After graduation, Lyles plans to further his education. He is heading to Washington University in St. Louis for Graduate School, and plans to attend Medical School to become a Pediatric Cardiologist. Lyles plans to open his own business in the field of electronics, if he does not make it to the NFL or a European League.