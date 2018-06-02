Westminster Men Continue Win Streak with Blackburn Victory

5 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, February 10 2013 Feb 10, 2013 Sunday, February 10, 2013 10:21:44 AM CST February 10, 2013 in Basketball
Source: Alyssa Hodge - Press Release

CARLINVILLE, IL - The Westminster Blue Jays defeated the Blackburn Beavers 76-72 in a nail biting game. The Blue Jays are currently on an eight game win streak and in second place in the SLIAC with a record of 11-3. They have an overall record of 18-5.

The Blue Jays grabbed the quick lead, but the Beavers tied the game and took the lead just five minutes into the game. The Beavers went on to hit a 10-0 run to put them up 23-11.

The Beavers held a steady six point lead throughout the rest of the first half, and the Blue Jays went into halftime down 28-37.

Skylar Tolson came out of halftime and drained two three-pointers and the Blue Jays knocked the lead down to only three points (40-43). The Blue Jays tied the game up at 46-46 and again at 51-51.

The Blue Jays grabbed the lead with 11:24 left in the game, but the Beavers quickly grabbed the lead back. The Beaver's pulled ahead and took an eight point lead with just 3:55 left in the game.

The Blue Jays retaliated with a 7-0 run to bring the game within one with two minutes left in the game.

Joe Prophet hit two free throws and a three to tie the game. Verdis Lee hit a layup from Robbie Burroughs to steal the lead with 00:28 on the clock.

A pair of free throws from Joe James clinched the win with three seconds left in the game.

The Blue Jays shot 42% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. The Blue Jays had five players in double digits. James led the Blue Jays with 22 points, going 11-13 from the foul line. Prophet netted 18 points, going 5-6 on free throws. Tolson added 12 points, going 4-5 from the three point line.

Burroughs grabbed five steals, five rebounds, and dished four assists.

The Blue Jays head to Louisville, Kentucky next Friday, February 15th, to take on Spalding University.

