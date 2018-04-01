Westminster Men Reach SLIAC Tournament Championship

6 years 1 month 6 days ago Thursday, February 23 2012 Feb 23, 2012 Thursday, February 23, 2012 9:23:11 PM CST February 23, 2012 in Sports

ST.LOUIS -- Westminster College limited Eureka College to 31 percent shooting from the floor in recording a 74-60 victory in the semifinal round of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) men's basketball tournament Thursday at Webster University. The Blue Jays (16-10) advance to the tournament championship at 1:00 p.m. Saturday and will face the winner of late game between MacMurray College and Webster.

Four players scored in double figures for Westminster, which has extended its current winning streak to five games. Sophomore Joe James scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, freshman Verdis Lee finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, junior Skylar Tolson scored a season-high 17 points, and senior Kurt Kovach chipped in 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

