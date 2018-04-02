Westminster Men's Basketball Slips in Final Seconds

EUREKA, IL -- The Westminster Blue Jays slip in the final seconds to lose to the Eureka Red Devils, 74-75, late Thursday evening. The loss brings the Blue Jays' overall record to 9-4 and their SLIAC record to 2-2.



The Red Devils put the first numbers on the board, and held the lead for the first half. With 12:48 on the clock, the Red Devils held a 16 point lead, but the Blue Jays chipped away and came within three points (27-30) with 6:14 remaining in the half. Two free throws from Verdis Lee put the Blue Jays within two points with 1:01 left on the clock. With 0:02 remaining the Red Devils put a short jumper down and the Blue Jays headed into halftime down 34-38.



A layup by Joe Prophet just 35 seconds into the second half put the Blue Jays within two points again, and at 17:41 the Blue Jays tied the game, 40-40. The game stayed within five points and the Blue Jays tied the game up six times. A foul by the Red Devils gave Mookie Valandra the traditional three point play, putting the lead in the Blue Jays hands with 1:29 left in the game. The Red Devils got their own rebound and put up a shot, giving them a one point advantage with 0:30 remaining. Joe James put up an easy layup and took the back the lead by one with 0:09 remaining on the clock. The Red Devils snuck in a good layup with 0:02 remaining on the clock. The Blue Jays called a timeout to set up a play, but could not put one down at the buzzer, ending the game 74-75.



The Blue Jays shot 41% from the field. Lee led the team with 17 points. Prophet put down 16 points and grabbed 8 defensive rebounds. James chipped in 12 points and led the Blue Jays with 5 assists.



The Blue Jays head to Elsah, Illinois Saturday to take on SLIAC matchup Principia College at 3:00 p.m.