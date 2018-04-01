Westminster Men, Women Advance to Conference Tournament

FULTON - For the seventh consecutive season, the Westminster men's basketball team moves on to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

The tournament includes the top four finishers during the regular season: MacMurray College, Spalding University, Webster University and Westminster College.

The Blue Jays enter the contest as the fourth seed after finishing the regular season 14-11 overall and 11-7 in conference play.

Westminster plays the number one seed, Spalding, who defeated the Blue Jays in both regular season match-ups. The first, an overtime thriller with a final score of 85-82 and the second, by way of a buzzer-beater three, last week.

Additionally, the Westminster women's squad advanced to their conference tournament, for the sixth straight season, after completing their 2013-2014 campaign with a 13-11 overall record and 11-7 in conference contests.

The Blue Jays also play the first seed, Spalding. The Blue Jays split with Spalding in regular season play, defeating the Golden Eagles 56-53 on their court just last weekend, but the Blue Jays fell by 5 to Spalding in late January.

Westminster and Spalding are joined by Eureka College and Webster University on the women's side of the bracket.

Both tournaments are being held in Louisville, Kentucky on the Spalding University campus. The semifinal games will take place on Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28 with the championship games on Saturday, March 1.

Each tournament's champion earns an automatic qualifying bid to the Division III NCAA Tournament.