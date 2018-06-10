Westminster Moves to 4-0 with Softball Sweep

COLUMBIA -- Sophomore Lori Jones started the afternoon with an inside the park home run and the Westminster College softball squad went on to sweep a doubleheader from Stephens College, 12-3 and 6-4, at American Legion Park Monday. The Blue Jays improve to 4-0 with the wins while Stephens fall to 2-7.



Westminster rallied from a 4-1 deficit to record a 6-4 victory in the nightcap. Rai'an Harris went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Shipley and Jones added two hits each. Lee improved to 2-0 on the mound, giving up four runs on eight hits. She walked three and struck out four.