Westminster President Resigns

(Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Westminster President,0051Westminster College president resigns, citing personal reasons FULTON, Mo. (AP) -- The president of Westminster College announced today that he is leaving for personal reasons. Fletcher Lamkin will step down after leading the small private college in Callaway County since July 1st, 2000. Barney Forsythe, the school's senior vice president and faculty dean, has been appointed acting president. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-19-07 1427CDT