Westminster's Lutz Inducted Into 1,000 Point Club

FULTON, MO - Leigh Ann Lutz, a junior from California, Mo., became the seventh member of the Westminster College women's basketball to reach 1,000 career points as she netted 27 points in the 71-55 win over Webster University to win the SLIAC Tournament.

Lutz has averaged 14.4 points per game this season, shooting just over 38 percent from the field. She has averaged336 points per season since becoming a Blue Jay in 2010.

The number one spot in the 1,000 Point Club is held by Amy Schaeperkoetter (1994-98). Schaeperkoetter netted 1,282 points while playing as a Blue Jay.

If Lutz keep up her 336 points per season average, she can move into the number one spot in the club after her senior year.