Westminster Softball Drops Pair Against Fontbonne

5 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Saturday, April 20 2013 Apr 20, 2013 Saturday, April 20, 2013 8:46:42 AM CDT April 20, 2013 in Sports

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster Softball team headed to St. Louis on Friday evening for a doubleheader against Fontbonne University after not seeing the field for over two weeks due to the poor weather. One could tell the Blue Jays had not seen the field in a while. They were short-gamed in both games, losing the first 10-2 and the second 14-0.

In game one, the Blue Jays were held to just five hits while the Fontbonne Griffins had eleven. The Blue Jays' two runs came in the second inning. Freshman Shelby Meyer cracked a double, scoring junior Rai'an Harris to put the first Blue Jay numbers on the board. Later in the inning, senior Talisha Washington scored on a wild pitch. The Blue Jays did not see another scoring opportunity in the game and fell 10-2. Junior Brittany Lee was credited with the game loss, allowing seven earned runs.

The Blue Jays were held to just three hits in game two and were never able to get a scoring opportunity. Junior Sarah Schneider was credited with the loss, pitching the first inning and allowing five earned runs.

The Blue Jays are now 4-2 in SLIAC play and 7-7 overall. Westminster is now ranked third in SLIAC play. Fontbonne is currently in first place with a perfect 12-0 record.

The Blue Jays will host MacMurray College for a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 9:51:21 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson announces new senior staff
Parson announces new senior staff
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:35:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Two women sue corrections officer, facility citing physical, emotional abuse
Two women sue corrections officer, facility citing physical, emotional abuse
CHILLICOTHE - Two women are filing a lawsuit against a corrections officer at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution on the grounds... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 2:37:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Rollins Road traffic calming solution not liked by all
Rollins Road traffic calming solution not liked by all
COLUMBIA - City Council has decided to install speed tables and bumps on Rollins Road to slow down people driving... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Officer shoots, kills man who fires at police in Springfield
Officer shoots, kills man who fires at police in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say an officer has fatally shot a man after he fired at police in a Springfield... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 12:53:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Study: Older people falling victim to lottery, sweepstakes scams
Study: Older people falling victim to lottery, sweepstakes scams
COLUMBIA - A Better Business Bureau study about the danger of lottery, sweepstakes and prize scams found the older people... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 12:08:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Second suspect in Jefferson City shooting arrested, charged
Second suspect in Jefferson City shooting arrested, charged
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a second person in connection with a shooting on Maple Street on Thursday. Justice... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 10:39:00 AM CDT June 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 81°
11am 82°
12pm 86°
1pm 88°