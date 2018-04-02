Westminster Softball Places Second At Grinnell College Invitational

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, April 07 2013 Apr 7, 2013 Sunday, April 07, 2013 6:31:00 PM CDT April 07, 2013 in Sports
Source: Alysha Hodge

Grinnell, Iowa- The Westminster Blue Jays defeated Iowa Wesleyan and lost to University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in day one of the Grinnell College Tournament Saturday. In day two, the Blue Jays shutout Grinnell College 11-0 in five innings, putting them in the championship game Sunday afternoon. They had to face off UW-Oshkosh in the championship game and fell 7-2.

Juniors Lori Jones (Chesterfield, Mo.) and Rai'an Harris (Florissant, Mo.) were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Sophomore Molly Adler (Chesterfield, Mo.) hit a triple and scored from Emily Kesel's (Bonnots Mill, Mo.) sacrifice fly RBI to begin game one of the day against the Grinnell Pioneers. With two outs in the top of the second, the Blue Jays were able to score two unearned runs; junior Becca Rose (Ballwin, Mo.) scored off Kesel's walk and Lori Jones scored off a passed ball. The Blue Jays had a strong third inning, grabbing seven hits and six runs. Senior Talisha Washington (Fulton, Mo.) cracked a homerun to score herself and the two runners on base. Senior Kenna Cornelson (Oklahoma City, Okla.) then came up to the plate and cracked a homerun. The last runs of the third inning came from Kesel's double to left center, scoring Adler and Jones. The Blue Jays grabbed two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and went three up, three down in the bottom of the fifth to short game the Pioneers 11-0.

The Blue Jays finished the game with 14 hits and 9 RBIs. Senior Morgan Shipley (St. Charles, Mo.) went 3 for 4 from the plate and scored once; three Blue Jays scored twice. Kesel led the Blue Jays with four RBIs, followed by Washington with 3.

Junior Brittany Lee (Chesterfield, Mo.) (3-1) threw the five inning shutout, striking out four and earning the win.

The Blue Jays went on to play the UW-Oshkosh Titans in the championship game at 3:00 p.m. They grabbed two hits in the first two innings and a double by Harris scored two in the top of the third. The Titans homered in the bottom of the third, but was not able to tie up the game. The Blue Jays had two errors in the bottom of the fourth, leading to two unearned runs to put the Titans up 3-2. The Titans grabbed four more runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Titans held the Blue Jays to a quick seventh inning, allowing only one runner on base from an error. The Blue Jays fell to the Titans 2-7 and placed second in the tournament.

The Blue Jays were held to only three hits. Harris led the Blue Jays, going 1 for 2 from the plate and grabbing two RBIs. Lee (3-2) was credited with the loss, pitching six innings and allowing four earned runs.

The Blue Jays will host Greenville College for a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 10, at 3:00 p.m.

 

