Westminster Students Get Digital

FULTON - Tuesday morning's lecture by Dr. David Eagleman kicked off the 6th annual Westminster Symposium. The title of this year's symposium is "My Digital Life @ the Speed of Light." The various lectures discuss digital technology and how it is and will be used to shape the world.

More than 550 people attended the opening session before dividing into six breakout sessions. Westminster has cancelled classes for September 20th and 21st,to allow students to attend the events.

The John Findley Green Lecture speaker is Bill Roedy. Roedy is the former chariman and chief executive of MTV Networks International.

The symposium is free and open to the public, as well as being livestreamed and can be watched at www.thechurchillinstitute.org/go/sodlive.