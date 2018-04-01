Westminster to Host 2012 Nike Softball Camp

FULTON -- Westminster College will be the host site for a 2012 Nike Softball Camp. The four-day camp will be held on campus from July 15-18 with space available for both overnight and extended day campers, ages 9-18.

The camp, which will be directed by Westminster head softball coach Shelli Manson, is operated by US Sports Camps. The organization has been in business 36 years and has hosted more than 600,000 campers.

For more information or to register, access the camp brochure on the Westminster College site at http://www.westminster-mo.edu/athletics/sports/softball/Pages/default.aspx, or www.USSportsCamps.com/softball.