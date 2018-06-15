Westminster Volleyball Ends Regular Season Play with a Victory

FULTON, Mo. -- The Westminster volleyball team played their last regular season game against Avila University Thursday night. The night was also Senior Night, recognizing three seniors: Michelle Fandl, Alex Berry and Molly Owens.

The Blue Jays dominated the Avila Eagles in the first game, winning 25-13. The Eagles closed the gap in the second game, but the Blue Jays held on and won 25-22. The third game became a nail-biter when the Eagles attempted a comeback while down 19-23. The game went back and forth until the Blue Jays pulled ahead and won 30-28.

The Blue Jays ended the match with a .327 attack percentage. Three Blue Jays finished the game with nine kills or more: senior Molly Owens with 11, Lexi Collier with 10, and senior Alex Berry with nine.

Westminster ended the match with five Blue Jays having serving aces, including Haley Roberts and Jordan Berry with three apiece.

Leading the team in digs with 28 was freshman Caroline Will.

Caroline Abraham and Collier led the team in block assists with five and six, respectively. Abraham also had the team's lone solo block.

The Blue Jays now head to Greenville, Ill., Saturday, November 3 to compete in the SLIAC Championship Tournament. They first take on Webster University at 4 p.m. If they win, they continue on to play the winner of the Greenville vs. Principia game at 7 p.m.