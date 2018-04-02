Westminster Volleyball Ends Road Games with a Win

EUREKA, IL -- Westminster's Volleyball team pulled out a win against Eureka College Saturday morning. They won the match three games to two (25-23, 25-27, 23-25, 25-10, 16-14). The win moved Westminster's SLIAC record to 9-5 and their overall record to 12-14.

The Blue Jays hit a .215 as a team, having 48 kills. Freshmen Jordan Berry and Lexi Collier ended the match with 11 kills each. Junior Elle Kiely contributed 19 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Will led the team with 31 digs.

The Blue Jays return home for the final four games of the season. First up is Blackburn College Tuesday night at 7:00 pm.