Weston, Mo. Woman Sentenced to Rehab for Fatal Accident

WESTON, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri woman who was driving during a fatal accident in 2010 was ordered to drug and alcohol rehabilitation for involuntary manslaughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Katie A. Stelljes of Weston pleaded guilty Wednesday in the death of 22-year-old Kristopher Owen of Dearborn. She was given a suspended four-year prison sentence and ordered to undergo rehabilitation.

Police say Stelljes was speeding in western Platte County in May 2010 when she lost control of her Jeep, which hit an embankment and rolled. Owens was thrown from the vehicle.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Owen's mother, Christine Smith, won a $25,000 settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Stelljes family.