Westran Elementary to present donation to Central Missouri Honor Flight

HUNTSVILLE — Westran Elementary School will present the Central Missouri Honor Flight with a $900 donation at an assembly Monday morning.

Students raised $740 during a school-wide "penny war," a contest between each class to see who could bring in the most pennies from home. The remainder of the donation came from supplemental funds from a past fundraiser.

With the donation, the school will be able to fund three veterans through the Honor Flight, a program which sends veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that honor their sacrifice.

Westran Fifth Grade Teacher Jill Winkler said the students chose the fundraiser after meeting an Honor Flight recipient at the school’s Veterans Day assembly.

“This is something that’s really close to home, and the kids got really excited about Veterans Day. They wanted to give back to all those individuals who have sacrificed so much for our country. And this is the way they chose to do it.”

Winkler is a representative for Westran’s student council. She said the program aims to bring students together by giving back to people throughout the community.