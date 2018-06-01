Westview Heights Shooting Under Investigation

Jefferson City- The investigation continues today into a shooting that was reported Tuesday night in Westview Heights.

The call came in around 11:50 p.m. from a residence located in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive. Upon arrival, Deputies found a 30-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the arm and torso.

The subject was transported to St. Mary's Hospital and ultimately to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. where he remains in stable condition.

Sherriff Greg White says the victim has not been helpful in giving deputies any idea of who might have shot him.

Inside the residence where this occurred was a pound of marijuana, a bag of what appeared to be powder cocaine, synthetic marijuana, pharmaceuticals and steroids as well as a stolen handgun and another handgun.