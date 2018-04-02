WH Says No Evidence Gadhafi Has Left Libya

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. - The White House says there's no evidence to indicate Moammar Gadhafi has left Libya, as scattered battles flare across Tripoli.

Briefing reporters traveling with President Barack Obama on vacation, spokesman Josh Earnest also says Wednesday officials are closely monitoring the status of Gadhafi's weapons stockpiles amid concerns that his huge caches of arms could fall into the wrong hands.

With millions spent from the U.S. involvement in Libya even without troops on the ground, Earnest emphasizes that the U.S. has a tangible interest in standing with the Libyan people as they attempt a transition to democracy. He declines to give a timeline for U.S. involvement in the African nation, while saying there are difficult days, months and years ahead.

Earnest says Obama was briefed Wednesday morning on the situation.