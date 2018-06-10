What is intermittent fasting?

11 months 4 weeks 13 hours ago Monday, June 12 2017 Jun 12, 2017 Monday, June 12, 2017 1:31:00 PM CDT June 12, 2017 in News
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

COLUMBIA - What the heck is intermittent fasting? The simplest definition is that intermittent fasting is a pattern of eating where you make the conscious decision to skip certain meals, then eating at other times.

There are different versions of intermittent fasting. One version is to eat only 500 calories on your fasting days and then eat whatever you want on your feasting days. (I know, it sounds counterintuitive in a way.) Another way is to fast for 14-16 hours every day and the only eat meals during the remaining hours (i.e. you would only eat between 9am - 5pm). 

Prevention magazine did an article on intermittent fasting and the author stated these benefits to fasting:

  1. You burn more fat: If you go without food for six hours or more, your body starts burning fat for fuel. That's probably why researchers at the University of Illinois have found that people who fast every other day lose 90% or more of their weight from fat stores on your thighs and hips. The fat loss is a good 15% higher than what people attain on traditional, diet-every-day plans.
  2. You retain more muscle: Anytime you shed pounds through dieting, you lose a combination of fat and muscle. But with fasting (at least when you do it every other day) you lose less muscle. That matters because your muscle dictates your metabolism.
  3. You control your blood sugar: A number of studies on intermittent fasting have shown that it increases the body's sensitivity to insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar.
  4. You protect your brain: The National Institute on Aging has discovered that periodic fasting protects brain cells from routine damage.
  5. You help your heart: Fasting reduces your risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure, according to a number of studies.
  6. You shed belly fat: A 2012 study by researchers at the University of Illinois found that after eight weeks of alternate-day fasting, participants lost three inches from their waists, regardless of whether they consumed a high-fat or low-fat diet on their feast days.

 

Now that you understand the benefits of intermittent fasting, let’s look at a few different methods. (Maybe you’ll find one that you want to try…)

16/8 or Leangains: This method involves a 16-hour fasting window and an eight-hour feasting window. An example would be to stop eating at 7:00 p.m. and then fast until 11:00 a.m. the next day. During the feeding window, two to three meals are consumed, consisting of healthy, whole foods. There are specific guidelines about what to eat.

To consider: You will skip breakfast and have lunch as your first meal. Keep in mind, if you’re someone who needs to eat in the morning in order to function or if you do early morning workout, this might not work well for you.

5:2 or Fast Diet: Twice a week (nonconsecutive days) you restrict calories to around 500 calories a day (600 calories for men), and for the other five days you eat as if you are not on a diet. You can eat three small meals or two slightly larger meals (lunch and dinner).

To consider: There are no restrictions on what you can eat on regular days, and you can choose which days to fast based on your schedule. However, not eating very much for a whole day can be really tough (especially if you work, exercise or have a family to prepare food for).

Eat, Stop, Eat: This method involves fasting for 24 hours once or twice a week. Simple.

To consider: You only restrict your calorie intake once or twice a week, then eat however you want the rest of the time. However, not eating for a full 24 hours is tough. Also, only restricting your calories once or twice a week may not result in much weight loss.

The Warrior Diet: You fast for 20 hours each day then eat one large meal every night.

To consider: Raw fruits and veggies, fresh juice, and a few servings of protein, if desired, are allowed during the fasting window. The strict guidelines about what to eat for the large evening meal can be hard to follow, and some folks don't like eating a large meal at night.

Alternate Day Fasting or UpDayDown Day Diet: You eat very little one day (one-fifth your normal daily calorie intake), then the next day eat your normal daily calorie intake. Repeat. (For example, on fasting days, you eat 400 calories, and on nonfasting days, you eat 2,000 calories.)

To consider: Cutting this many calories per week results in weight loss. However, you may find it too strict for your schedule to fast every other day. Or you might find it hard to stick to the lower amount of calories on fasting days.

If you are interested in intermittent fasting, I would recommend that you discuss the topic with your doctor first. Especially if you have any medical conditions or take any medications that could be affected.

 

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°
2am 77°