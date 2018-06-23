What to Know Before Buying Toys This Season
COLUMBIA - Last year there were almost 200,000 toy-related injuries reported, according to the Better Business Bureau.
To keep your kids safe here are some tips before buying:
- Check the label
- Make sure it's age appropriate
- Make sure it's flame resistant
- Be careful when shopping online for toys. Online vendors are sometime less likely to pull recalled toys from their shelves.
Even if you buy a toy from the store it's still a good precaution to check to see if it's been recalled.
To check any products recall history, click here.
