Where Will the Bikes Go?

COLUMBIA - After campaigning with the news media to crack down on illegally parked bicycles, Mizzou campus officials were mum about the results. Every bureaucrat on campus referred, deferred and denied any knowledge of the crackdown success. How many bikes have been impounded? The offices that know claim they do not know.

MU Sustainability in cooperation with Campus Facilities announced Monday they would be cracking down on illegally parked bicycles on MU's campus.

MU's policies explain people must park bikes in or adjacent to bicycle racks.

No one at MU Sustainability could confirm a single impounded bike and Campus Facilities didn't return our calls and messages.

Impounded bikes are supposed to be held at MU Surplus, but no one there would speak to us on any new arrivals.

Is the big crackdown working? Stay tuned.