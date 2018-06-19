White House Correspondents' Association Awards MU Students

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The White House Correspondents' Association awarded seven journalism graduate students from the University of Missouri with $2,500 each to study in Washington D.C. for a semester as part of MU's journalism program.

The scholarship winners were acknowledged at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday.

The awarded students were Kevin Dubouis, Jamie Ries, Anna Boiko-Weyrauch, Maoling Xong, Margaret Ng, Ninh Pham and Sarah Harkins.

You can watch a full video of the event here.