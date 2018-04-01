White Resigns from Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Supreme Court Judge Ronnie White is stepping down from the bench. White announced today that he will retire effective July Sixth. He was the first black judge appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court and served as chief justice from mid-2003 through mid-2005. He previously served on the state court of appeals and in the Legislature. White said in a statement that has no specific plans after leaving the court but is interested in remaining in the legal field. Current Chief Justice Michael Wolff says White's legacy goes far beyond his groundbreaking status on the court.