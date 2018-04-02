Whiteman Kennel And Animal Clinic May Get New Buildings

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE - Whiteman Air Force Base could get a new military dog kennel and animal clinic if the new defense bill is approved. The measure includes $3.8 million for the project. The National Defense Authorization bill for 2007 also provides for about $17 million to upgrade systems on B2 bombers. Missouri Congressman Ike Skelton is ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. He says the upgrades to the B2 bombers will allow them to carry more small bombs or a very heavy bomb. The kennel at Whiteman houses the base's dogs, which are trained to detect explosives and drugs. The current kennel is about 30 years old and in need of repair. Skelton says both improvements will help make the base a more valuable part of the military.