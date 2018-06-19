Wichita Man Sentenced for Prostitution Recruitment

WICHITA, Kan. - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 10 year in federal prison for trying to entice teens into prostitution.

The U.S. attorney's office announced the sentence Friday. Twenty-six-year-old Brandon Dennis was convicted in December of two counts of attempting to recruit teenagers to perform commercial sex acts.

The charges stem from a series of Facebook messages Dennis sent to a 17-year-old Wichita girl in October 2011, asking her to sell sex. The Wichita Eagle reports that Dennis met the girl at a party that summer. Prosecutors said he told her she could make up to $800 a day working as a prostitute.

He later tried to recruit an undercover Wichita police detective. The detective then contacted him using a phone number she recovered from the 17-year-old's Facebook page.