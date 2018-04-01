Wichita Police Investigating Unusual Robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened to blow up a clerk with bomb before robbing a convenience store.

Police say the man parked at a gas pump at a Quik Trip last Friday and told the clerk that he couldn't pump his own gas because he was disabled.

When the clerk came out to help, the customer reportedly flashed a gun and then handed the employee a box that resembled a bomb. The suspect called the store and said he would detonate the device if he didn't get money.

Police say another employee brought money to the suspect, who drove away.

Investigators say the man was driving a blue Chevrolet Impala. He didn't get out of the car so police do not have a good description.