Wife Included in Pastor Abuse Trial
PINEVILLE (AP) The wife of a church official is the fourth person ordered to stand trial in a case of alleged sex abuse of young girls at two southwest Missouri church communes. The McDonald County Circuit Court clerk's office said Laura Epling was bound over for trial today by Associate Judge Gregory Stremel after testimony from the alleged victim, now 19. Epling faces a count of second-degree statutory sodomy for allegedly helping the Reverend Raymond Lambert molest a 16-year-old girl at the Grand Valley Independent Baptist Church. Epling has pleaded not guilty. No trial date was set but an arraignment will be held January ninth. The same victim testified in October against Lambert and his wife, Patty Lambert. The couple also face trial although a date has not yet been set. Raymond Lambert faces seven felony counts of child sexual abuse, and his wife faces one count of child molestation. Also set for trial is Raymond Lambert's uncle, George Otis Johnston, who was pastor of a church commune in neighboring Newton County. Johnston has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of abusing a girl over an eight-year period beginning when she was eight years old.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Shane Vandelicht with domestic assault and kidnapping on Tuesday. Officials are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos in a bathroom stall at... More >>
in
BELTON (AP) — Cass County officials said Belton police fatally shot a man after he refused to drop a knife... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people have been shot after a brawl broke out inside a nightclub near downtown St.... More >>
in
FULTON - A Jefferson City man wants to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in connection with the 2014 murder... More >>
in
LINN - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man late Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 50 near Route N... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 27th annual business showcase, but this year there is a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to cut the income tax rate for businesses and most Missourians to 5... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was 50 years ago Wednesday the beloved American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., was murdered... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The dumpsters in the Walnut Street alley smell like “hot rotting garbage, depending on the time of day,”... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The calendar may say it's April, but the recent Missouri weather is not what we are used to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Newly re-elected City Council Member Michael Trapp said he is working to recharge his batteries after a "taxing"... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Pinehurst Lane. The Boone County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As Missouri farmers prepare for the spring planting season, trade relations between the U.S. and China are sowing... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will add biomedical engineering as a degree program. Biomedical engineers... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
1:00pDays of Our Lives
2:00pThe Dr. Oz Show
3:00pDr. Phil
1:00pMaury
2:00pMaury
3:00pThe Robert Irvine Show
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pSuperstore
7:31pA.P. Bio
8:00pWill & Grace
8:30pChampions
9:00pChicago Fire
7:00pSupernatural
8:00pArrow
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld