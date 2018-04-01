Wikipedia to Shut Down Services Wednesday

WASHINGTON D.C. - Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales says his online encyclopedia is temporarily shutting down. That's because of two bills in U.S. Congress right now, the Stop Online Piracy Act, or SOPA and the Protect IP Act, or PIPA.

The acts look to enforce harsher penalties on those who steal information online and infringe on copyright laws. The opposition says it hurts a citizen's First Amendment right to freedom of speech. Others worry some who have submitted information for Wikipedia could be in violation. Wikipedia's blackout is set to begin at 11 p.m. CT Tuesday and last a full day.

"I'll probably go there to look for anything and everything that I usually go there for and then I'll be forced to go to Google," MU Physics Student Colby Johnson said. "When you go to Google, the first hit you get is Wikipedia."

Johnson may be one of just a few who's affected by the shut down so early in the semester. However, more students will be affected if the shut down continues more than one day.