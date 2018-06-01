Wild Boars Killed on Central Missouri Trail

ROCHEPORT (AP) - A pair of wild boars that were menacing hikers on the Katy Trail in central Missouri have been shot and killed.

KOMU-TV reports the boars were spotted Monday on the trail in Rocheport. An agent with the Department of Conservation said the animals were charging at people and tore up the yard of a business.

The agent, Sean Ernst, said Tuesday he shot and killed the two boars, then searched a few miles of the trail for others but didn't find any.

Conservation Department regional supervisor Tom Strother says Missouri doesn't have a substantial wild boar population. It's not known where the two on the trail came from, but Strother said someone could have let them out of a pen.

Missouri allows wild boars to be shot on sight.