Wildcats on the Prowl

Two years ago, Coach Ben Blank and the Montgomery County Wildcats went on an improbable run, winning the district championship and going to the state playoffs. Now as the season ends, Coach Blank already has his team in a playoff mentality.

"For us, we really feel like it's been the playoffs since week eight, said head coach Ben Blank. "We've been preparing that way. With districts you know you can't afford to lose one knowing you have a Centralia in your district."

Tonight, the Wildcats play defending district champion Centralia Panthers, winners of 23 consecutive regular season games. The winner advances to the playoffs. The loser goes home.

"Well, maybe I'm a little nervous, but I just can't wait for it to get here," said senior running back Reggie Ramey. "I'm excited to play and hopefully it's not our last game."

To keep up with the Panthers' powerful running offense, Coach Blank knows his offensive line must hold off a Centralia defense holding opponents to less than six points per game.

"They are a pressure defense," said Blank. "They're going to bring it to us from every angle. Different guys from different places, doing that type of stuff. So how well we stand up up front to that pressure is going to go a long way in this ballgame."

Montgomery City and Centralia kick off at 7 o'clock tonight.