Wildwood Weighs Tougher Anti-Meth Law

WILDWOOD (AP) - A St. Louis County town may become the latest to fight methamphetamine by requiring a prescription to buy cold and sinus pills containing a key ingredient. Wildwood officials held a public hearing this week on the possible ordinance.

A first reading on the bill is March 14. The measure would require a prescription to buy pills containing the decongestant pseudoephedrine.

About 30 Missouri towns have adopted similar ordinances. Missouri reported 1,960 busts and seizures of meth labs in 2010, a 10 percent increase over the previous year.