Will Missouri Voters Have to Present ID Cards?

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate passed a bill Monday which would require Missourians to have a voter identification card on them when they vote. It can be a driver's license or another form of state or federal documentation.

Also, anyone with a mental or physical disability that hinders them from driving can vote provisionally, meaning their vote will be counted after the state verifies their residency. The bill is designed to cut down on voter fraud.

Now, the issue will be put on ballot to be voted on by Missouri citizens in either August or November of 2012.