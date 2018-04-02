William Woods baseball coach named coach at Columbia College

COLUMBIA - Darren Munns has resigned as the William Woods University head baseball coach to become the head baseball coach at fellow American Midwest Conference institution Columbia College.

Columbia College Athletic Director Bob Burchard announced the appointment of Darren Munns as head coach of the Columbia College baseball team Tuesday.

During the fall of 2014, Columbia College announced the re-instatement of the baseball team for the first time since 1982. Munns will spend his inital year as head coach recruiting and preparing for the Cougar's first competition in 2016.

In Munns' ten seasons at Williams Woods, he has put together a record of 333-183, averaging just over 33 wins per season. William Woods has finished in the top three of the AMC standings each year. The Owls won the 2011 and 2014 AMC Postseason Tournaments. William Woods reached the AMC Championship game seven times and made four NAIA National Tournament appearances with Munns as headcoach.

William Woods University has started to search for Munns' replacement.