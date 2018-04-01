William Woods Baseball Wins Thriller Against Lyon

4 years 11 months 4 days ago Friday, April 26 2013 Apr 26, 2013 Friday, April 26, 2013 9:12:00 PM CDT April 26, 2013 in Sports

FULTON - The William Woods baseball team was able to move on in the American Midwest Conference Tournament staying in the winners bracket in the double elimination tournament, by defeating Lyon College 8-7 in wild fashion.

The offense started swinging the bats well right away, as Greg Hamrock and Stephen Kohler had back-to-back hits, putting runners on second and third for the heart of the order. Zach Nichols got the teams' first RBI of the day with a single to center, scoring Kohler and making it 1-0 Owls. After a Matt Thomas pop out, Jacob Harrison bunted, allowing Kohler to score from third making it 2-0.

The Owls extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of the second, as Hamrock grounded into a double play, but that scored pinch-runner Damon Adrian who ran for catcher Derek Fletcher, as he led the inning off with a double down the left field line.

In the third inning, the lead was pushed to 4-0, as Nichols led the inning off with a double and he was able to advance to third on a Thomas groundout. Nichols was then able to score on a Harrison ground out to second base, giving starter Jeremy Ahillen a comfortable lead.

Ahillen had only allowed one hit through two innings, but the Scots finally got on the board in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs on two hits, cutting the Owls lead down to 4-2. The offenses for both teams' went scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings, but then in the top of the sixth, the Owls offense got going again.

The Owls put three runs on the board on zero hits, scoring two runs on a wild throw from the Scots catcher and a sacrifice fly from Kohler, extending the lead back up to 7-2. Lyon scored one run in the bottom of the sixth and after six inning of play, the Owls led 7-3. The momentum started to shift back towards Lyon, as the Scots scored three runs on four hits, as now the WWU lead was just 8-7 after seven innings of action.

William Woods scored a very important run in the top of the eighth, as Hamrock grounded into a double play, allowing pinch runner Ethan Browning to score, who ran for Fletcher as the catcher led the inning off with a single.

Matt Thomas who came on in relief in the seventh inning, did not have his best outing, as in the eighth inning the Scots loaded up the bases on the reliable reliever and Head Coach Darren Munns was forced to relieve Thomas with Zach Nichols, who had only appeared once on the mound this season. The first batter Nichols faced was Colt Harmon and Nichols got him to ground into a fielder's choice, allowing Kris Kohlstedt to score from third base, putting the scoreboard at 8-7 WWU.

Nichols then got Blake Rogers to strike out swinging with runners on first and third base, holding the one run lead still for the Owls. After a scoreless top of the ninth inning for WWU, it was up to Nichols and the Owls defense to hold the lead.

Henry Castaigne led the ninth off with a double and after a fly-out by Will Lindsey, Castaigne was able to advance to third on a single by Wesley Roberson, putting the tying run on third and the winning run on first. Nichols then got Kohlstedt to strike out, getting a big second out for William Woods. Roger Glaude forced a walk and now the bases were loaded for Colby Rogers, the best hitter for the Scots.

Nichols wasn't phased striking out the top hitter with the bases loaded, as he picked up the save and secured the 8-7 victory for William Woods. The Owls used six pitchers after Ahillen, who picked up the victory allowing two runs on four hits over four two/third innings pitched. Nichols also led the offense by going 4-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI. Hamrock (1-for-5) contributed two RBI and two runs scored, while Kohler (2-for-4) added one RBI and one run scored.

The Owls move on in the AMC Tournament and will now play the winner of the Benedictine-Springfield/Missouri Baptist game, on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
1pm 35°
2pm 33°
3pm 32°
4pm 30°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:00a
NHL Hockey
2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
12:30p
Paid Program
1:00p
Made in Hollywood NOW
1:30p
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy