William Woods Center for Arts hosts Christmas camp

FULTON - The William Woods University Center for Arts held an art camp today for children to make Christmas crafts.

Kids aged 5-12 were able to work on their crafts with art-major students while listening to Christmas music.

Nicole Petrescu, Art Gallery Director and Camp organizer, said she believes art is an important part of a child's life.

"Art is very relaxing to the children and that creativity carries over to any other field they experience in school," Petrescu said.

The school also holds summer art camps for several weeks every year and recently held a Halloween camp.

In the summer, each week of the camps has a different theme that campers can participate in as well as an exhibition at the end showing their work.

Petrescu said she wants to connect to the community as much as possible and would love to have high schools art students participate in programs.

She also said she the art students she reached out to were very willing to help with the camp.

Petrescu says her favorite part of organizing the art camps is the time spent with the campers.

"Not getting ready, not preparing for the camp but during the camp," Petrescu said. "The enjoyment that I see on their faces and their accomplishment."