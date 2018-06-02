William Woods Golf Team Shows Potential in Preseason 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After closing out the fall season with strong performances, the William Woods University golf program has continued to collect honors, as both the men's golf and women's golf teams were tabbed in the preseason top 25 coaches' polls. The women's golf team was tabbed 7th, earning 298 total points, while the men's golf team earned 225 points en route to the 16 spot. Oklahoma City University swept all 14 first-place votes to earn top honors on the women's side, while Oklahoma Christian took the top spot on the men's ledger with 14 first place votes of the 17 available.

Jada Bennington (Beloit, Wis.) looks to continue her leadership role for the Owls as a senior, coming off back-to-back selections as AMC Player of the Year and NAIA First Team All-American. She will be joined by defending AMC Tournament Champion Ashlee Daly (Rocheport, Mo.) and fellow seniors Stephanie Bruemmer (Jefferson City, Mo.) and Elizabeth Welker (Lake St. Louis, Mo.) as the Owls look to to repeat as AMC Tournament champions.

J.D. Nash (Newburg, Mo.) leads a four-man senior class that looks to take top honors in the AMC after earning second in the conference tournament in 2011. Nash is a two-time all-AMC selection, was the 2010 AMC Tournament Individual Champion. He is joined by Ryan Ellis (Ballwin, Mo.), Morgan Hough (Butler, Mo.) and Bobby Mayer (St. Louis, Mo.) in the senior class.

WWU is the only AMC school to have earned top-25 recognition in either preseason poll. The first regular-season polls will be released on March 16, 2012. Full poll results are available at www.naia.org.