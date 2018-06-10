William Woods Golf Teams Sweep Weekly Conference Honors

ST. LOUIS -- The William Woods University men's and women's golf teams swept the American Midwest Conference Golfer of the Week honors for the week ending October 7, as Julian Taylor picked up his third weekly nod and Alejandra Ferrer earned her first career nod after each led the Owls to team titles at the WWU Fall Invitational.

Ferrer claimed her first individual collegiate title at Tanglewood, firing a 153 (75-78; +9) to lead the Owls to their second team title of the fall season.

Taylor posted a 139 (68-71; -5) in claiming second place at the WWU Fall Invitational, helping William Woods to the tournament title. He was also recently recognized as the WWU/Central Dairy Student-Athlete of the Month.

Both teams are set to close out the fall portion of the schedule next week. The men's golf team will travel to Silvis, Illinois, to take part in the 2012 NAIA Midwest Classic. The women's golf team will be traveling to Marshall, Missouri, for the MVC Fall Invitational.