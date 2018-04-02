William Woods Men Draw with Missouri Baptist

5 years 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, October 21 2012 Oct 21, 2012 Sunday, October 21, 2012 3:55:50 PM CDT October 21, 2012 in Sports
Source: Nicholas Petrone - Press Release

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University men's soccer team had the lion's share of the chances throughout the game but couldn't find the final touch in a 0-0 sraw with Missouri Baptist University on Saturday afternoon. The Owls outshot the Spartans by a 37-10 margin, including a 10-3 edge in shots on goal.

The Owls opened with a number of chances, peppering the MBU goal with seven shots in the first 20 minutes, allowing just two over the same span.

Missouri Baptist had its best chance of the first half in the 35th minute, as they earned three straight corner kicks. The final corner kick, however, was a wasted effort as it curled out of play before making it to the six-yard box.

After going into the half deadlocked at 0-0, the teams came out with much different tactics to start the second half. WWU continued to attack, but the Spartans looked content to bunker and counter.

The Owls continued to press the attack but weren't able to find the incisive final touch, and despite four solid chances in the final two minutes, the match went to overtime.

Luca Stroeter had perhaps the best chance of the match in the 93rd minute, as he uncorked a shot from about 30 yards out. The shot sailed over a crowd in the middle of the park but started to dip toward the upper 90. Unfortunately, it skimmed just over the crossbar and out.

The Owls had another chance in the 100th minute, as the Spartan goalkeeper wasn't able to get a handle on an inswinging free kick. Adam Roberts was crashing to the back post, but seemed surprised that the ball fell to him and he wasn't able to convert.

WWU had a pair of chances in the second overtime period as well, but couldn't come up with the win. Igor Dos Santos recorded two saves in the scoreless draw, with Ethan Brunk coming up with nine saves for the Spartans. Each team recorded a team save.

The Owls move to 9-6-1 on the year (3-2-1 AMC) and will close out the regular season home schedule on Tuesday against Park. Kickoff for the match, presented by Holiday Inn Express, is set for 7 p.m.

