William Woods Men Fall to Avila

FULTON, MO -- Despite shooting nearly 60 percent for the second half and finishing the game with a .488 pace (21-43), the William Woods University men's basketball team couldn't overcome a seven-point halftime deficit on Tuesday night, falling 82-71 to Avila University. D.J. Hoskins led the Owls with 14 points on the night.

Like the women's game earlier in the evening, the game got off to a slow start. The teams combined for just 23 points over the first 10 minutes of the contest, as Avila led 13-10.

The Eagles edged out to a 16-10 lead, but Logan Decker helped the Owls pull to within two with 6:49 left in the half. The senior found Seth Thomas open for a bucket at the 7:13 mark, then drew a foul and converted both shots.

Down the stretch, better than half of the scoring for WWU came from the free throw line, as both teams were in the double bonus - WWU at the 6:49 mark and Avila with 5:33 left - fairly early in the half.

After going into the locker room down 27-34, William Woods made a run at Avila to open the second half, with a Jonathon Nutt trey capping off a 14-8 spurt to pull the Owls to within 41-42 with 16:50 to go in the contest.

Unfortunately for the Owls, Avila responded with a 13-3 run of its own to stretch back out to 55-44.

William Woods made another run at the Eagles as the second half ticked down, closing the gap to 66-71 with 2:47 to go on the heels of a Demarius Sumrell (Peoria, Ill.) three-pointer, but Avila was able to hold off the charge and stretch back out to the 11-point margin.

The Owls finished the night hitting at a .488 clip from the floor and shot a .462 (6-13) pace from distance. Despite struggling from three point range (.190/4-of-21) and hitting at just a .432 pace from the floor, Avila's 23-9 edge on the offensive glass helped them to the win.

WWU falls to 1-4 on the year, while Avila moves to 2-1. The Owls are back on the road this weekend, playing in the second of four regular season tournaments on the slate. William Woods opens with host Ashford at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 16.