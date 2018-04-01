William Woods' men's indoor track finishes 11th

JACKSONVILLE, Ill.-The William Woods University men's track and field team competed in the Jim Green Invite on Saturday morning.

One of the standout runners on the day was junior Rhett Cook, as he won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.26, which just missed the NAIA ‘B' Standard time of 49.90. The Lancaster, Missouri, native, also competed in the 200-meter dash and he crossed the line with a time of 22.90, which was good enough for seventh place.

Also running in the 200 and 400-meter dash was senior Nick Zink, who finished in sixth place in the 400-meter race with a time of 51.65. In the 200-meter dash, meanwhile, Zink ended up in 16th, with a time of 23.50.

In the shot put, Adam Smith displayed another strong performance, as he finished with a personal-best mark of 14.05m, which was good enough for eighth place. Alonzo Findley ended up in 10th place in the same event, finishing with a throw of 13.38m.

In the weight throw, Smith finished in 10th place with a throw of 14.68m, while Findley closed out in 13th place, as he tossed a personal-best mark of 14.46m.

The 4x400-meter relay team collected an eighth place finish, as the quartet of Cook, Zink, Marrtell Washington and Phillip Kulpinski finished with a time of 3:34.55.

Also collecting a top-10 finish was freshman Joey Mueller, who finished with a new personal-best mark of 12.34m in the triple jump. Mueller ended up in 14th place in the high jump as well, clearing 1.65m (5'5") and also finished 25th in the long jump, ending with a mark of 5.38m (17'8").

The team will return to action on February 19th at the American Midwest Conference (AMC) Championships in Elsah, Illinois.